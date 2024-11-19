 
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice react as Prince Andrew 'very lost' amid Royal Lodge feud

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father Prince Andrew is plagued with 'anxiety' amid Royal Lodge feud

Web Desk
November 19, 2024

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice react as Prince Andrew 'very lost' amid Royal Lodge feud

King Charles and his younger brother Prince Andrew are seemingly still at odds over Royal Lodge despite the Prince of York found the funds needed to stay at his beloved residence.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Andrew's "anxiety is through the roof" amid Royal Lodge battle.

Speaking to the magazine, the insider claimed Sarah Ferguson’s former husband is plagued with "anxiety."

The outlet reported, "It is understood that Prince Andrew’s money has been approved by Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, as coming from legitimate sources."

The insider claimed despite this, “It’s been a hard few months for Andrew.”

Prince Andrew is “barely leaving the house” and feels "generally very lost in where his life has gone," the source claimed.

The situation has also left Andrew’s daughters worried that their father will be forced to leave Royal Lodge.

The insider added that Andrew's situation was "putting a lot of stress” on daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

