Cher channels Julia Roberts' 'Pretty Woman' in real-life

Cher recalled a surprising shopping incident from the early days in her career.

The iconic singer shared a real-life Pretty Woman shopping incident in her Cher: The Memoir Part 1, recalling the time when she was near Rodeo Drive and noticed “an amazing pantsuit with a psychedelic check pattern and a big red stripe down the front.”

Cher wrote that she went into the store and asked for the price. However, she received a very rude response from the employee.

As quoted by PEOPLE magazine, Cher wrote, “She took one look at me, said, 'It's very expensive, miss,' and turned and walked away,” adding, “She was so dismissive of me in my little crop top and bell-bottom pants that I lost patience.”

Leaving the employee stunned, Cher decided to buy “every shade” of the outfit. She wrote that the bill was “more than I ever thought anyone could pay for anything, but it was worth it to see the look on that bitch's face.”

The incident was similar to Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman, but in the movie her character left the store unlike Cher.