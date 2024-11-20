Katy Perry reacts to shocking revelation about Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry took a moment to realize that the shocking confession about her fiance Orlando Bloom, was a joke.

In a recent interview on the British talk show Lorraine, host Ross King humorously shared his rare encounter with Bloom,

King told Perry that he once "slept" with Bloom and he was actually spitting the truth.

"Before we start, I feel like I have a confession. I actually slept with your [fiancé] Orlando." the 62-year-old host paused for a second and continued, "on a plane coming back from New York."

The pop singer gave a brief shocking expression and said, "I love the dot, dot, dot about that."

King then shared the details of his meeting with Bloom, "He was behind me, and he tapped me on the shoulder, so there we are."

Perry took a breath and said, "Okay, good. Phew."

"Context is really key these days. So little context about everything," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Perry credited Bloom's healthy habits as the secret to her good looks.

"My partner, Orlando, is a really good influence when it comes to diet. He eats so well, and he works out all the time — almost to the point where it’s annoying," the I'm His, He's Mine singer said.