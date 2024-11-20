'Fleetwood Mac' set to release new documentary

The iconic British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac will have their legacy immortalized in a new documentary as Apple TV+ announced.

The project, described as “fully authorized” is a collaboration between Apple Original Films, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, White Horse Pictures and renowned director Frank Marshall.

In regards to this, Marshall said in a press release, “I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about.

Fleetwood Mac managed to merge their often chaotic and operatic personal lives into their music, creating a tale that became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

According to People, the documentary marks the first time the Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will narrate their career in their own words.

Moreover, Fleetwood Mac’s most renowned lineup included Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks, though other notable members, such as Peter Green and Bob Welch, contributed to the band’s extensive history.

Additionally, producer Nicholas Ferrall of White Horse Pictures expressed his excitement stating, “Fleetwood Mac are a musical phenomenon, their alchemy almost beyond comprehension. We are grateful and humbled by the extraordinary opportunity to produce a documentary that dives deep into their individual talents and the magic that is Fleetwood Mac.”

Furthermore, the documentary will explore the band’s uncompromising 50-year history, from their chart-topping albums and record-breaking tours to their personal dynamics.

It is worth mentioning that it will feature the never-before-seen footage, exclusive interviews and archival material, including conversations with the late Christine McVie, who passed away in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac teased the announcement on Instagram by captioning it as “it's not a Rumour,” a playful nod to their 1977 album Rumours.