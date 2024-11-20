Cody Simpson drops bombshell career move

Cody Simpsons, a famous singer, actor, and competitive swimmer, has revealed a major change in his career.

Opera Australia announced on Wednesday, November 20, that Cody will make his Australian musical theatre debut in Guys & Dolls.

Marking his entry in the Australian entertainment world, the 27-year-old former swimming champion will play the main role of Sky Masterton, a character played by Marlon Brando in the 1955 film.

Articulating his thoughts on his job in the show, Cody quipped, “The role of Sky has always been one of my dream stage roles ever since I was first introduced to the story and the soundtrack of Guys & Dolls.”

Sharing that he “fell in love with the film as a teenager,” the Flower singer added that then he “first developed a passion for musical theatre prior to my debut on Broadway.”

“I’m drawn to [the] 1940’s-50’s era, the music, the style, the fashion. I’m heavily inspired by the singers and crooners of the era and am excited to introduce this to the next generation,” So Random! star added.

“It’s probably why the Guys & Dolls movie is an all-time favourite, and Frank Sinatra, in particular, is a major inspiration," Cody concluded by saying.

For the unversed, the Isolated actor will appear with two popular Australian actors in a classical musical theatre that will start in 2025.

Bobby Fox will play Nathan Detroit, and Jason Arrow, known from Hamilton, will portray Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

It is pertinent to mention that Cody first performed on Broadway in 2018 following his depiction of Dmitry, a lead role in Anastasia.