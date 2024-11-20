Demi Moore turns heads with glam donning sleeveless frock

Demi Moore joined many celebrities at the starry Elle Women In Hollywood event in Los Angeles.

The Substance actress attended the red carpet at Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday night, November 19.

For the star-studded event, the 62-year-old actress opted to wear sleeveless frock with an ombre-styled colour pattern.

Demi Moore recently starred in Landman series

Moore wore a pair of strappy bronze heels and accessorized with jewel earrings.

Her long hair was styled on one side of the shoulder and styled in loose curls.

For make-up, the mother-of-three opted for smoky eye make-up, adding a pinch of pink on lip and cheeks.

The actress was also spotted reuniting with her old fellows on the red carpet, including Melanie Griffith, and Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson and comedian Rosie O'Donnell.

Her latest appearance at the red carpet comes after her starrer series Landman recently premiered on Paramount+.

In the series, Moore plays the role of a woman named Cami Miller.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman is based on the podcast Boomtown hosted by Wallace.

Apart from Moore, the forthcoming series also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jon Hamm, Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland.