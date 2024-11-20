Cher's bold words on 'Today' show send fans into frenzy

Cher, a legendary figure in the entertainment industry, recently made a big impression when she used a curse word while talking to Hoda Kotb.

The 78-year-old “Goddess of Pop” appeared on the Today show to promote her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part 1.

In the show, she conversed with Kotb and uttered an expletive while sharing the details of her chat with Lucille Ball [Lucy].

Sharing the advice Lucy gave her during her separation from ex-husband Sonny Bono, Cher recalled, “I said, ‘Lucy, I’m calling you because to my knowledge, there’s never been a situation besides mine except yours.’”

“And [Lucy] said, ‘F*** him. You’re the one with the talent!,’” the Mask star revealed.

After listening to Lucy’s advice, Kotb erupted into laughter and said, “Oh!...OK... we didn’t have the seven-second [delay]! But we will get that for the next feed!”

Then Cher quickly joked back, “Well, you said I could!”

For the unversed, Cher and Bono tied the knot in an unofficial ceremony in 1964 and officially got married in 1969.

However, after almost ten years of marriage, the couple parted ways after filing for divorce in 1974, which was finalised in 1975.

It is pertinent to mention that Cher’s latest book, Cher: The Memoir, Part 1, was released on November 19, 2024.