Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh's role in Kate Middleton's cancer recovery revealed

A royal expert has shed light on the special bond shared by Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.



According to royal expert and biographer, Claudia Joseph, Duchess Sophie has played a key role in Kate Middleton’s recovery from cancer.

In a conversation with The Sun, the expert noted that the pair's "unbreakable bond" was evident as they attended the Remembrance Day service, which marked Kate’s return to the public duties.

Joseph said that Kate and Sophie bonded after being encouraged by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and now their bond has deepened since the Princess’ cancer diagnosis.

“I’m sure Sophie has been a tower of strength for Kate,” Claudia said of their relationship.

She also noted that Kate and Sophie’s families live just 15 minutes apart. “They’re both really at home in the countryside and love bringing up their children with lots of fresh air and going on dog walks,” she said.

“Sophie has become a true confidant and sounding board for Kate,” Claudia added. “They are incredibly close.”