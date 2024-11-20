 
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William

Kensington Palace announcement comes amid reports Prince William and Kate Middleton suffered a terrifying security breach at Windsor Castle

November 20, 2024

Kensington Palace has made a major announcement about Prince William, the Prince of Wales after he and Kate Middleton suffered terrifying security breach at Windsor Castle.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the masked intruders allegedly smashed down a barrier and scaled a six-foot fence to get access to the Windsor Castle estate as the future king and queen slept in their cottage just a stone's throw away.

Following the incident, the palace has announced Prince William’s new outing without Kate Middleton after the Prince of Wales got another honour.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the future king has become co-patron of the “Jewel of Arabia Expedition”, adding that to celebrate this, he will attend the London launch at the Royal Geographical Society on November 25.

According to the GB News, Prince William became co-patron alongside Theyazin bin Haitham, Heir to the Omani throne, who will also attend the event in London.

The announcement comes amid reports Prince William and Kate Middleton suffered a terrifying security breach at Windsor Castle estate as the royal couple were sleeping with their three children at Adelaide Cottage.

