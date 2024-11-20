Benny Blance recalls his first date with Selena Gomez in a bold confession

Benny Blanco, an author, songwriter, record producer, and record executive, shared the details of his first date with girlfriend Selena Gomez, making a “sweet” confession.

On Tuesday, November 19, Blanco appeared on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, where he talked about their romance, confessing that Gomez was the one who initiated by asking him out for a date.

The 36-year-old music producer revealed, “She asked me out. It was crazy; it was crazy.”

Shedding light onto the details, he quipped that Gomez “literally asked” him when they were just chatting, as she casually threw a question, "You wanna get dinner?" And I went to the dinner, and I had no idea.”

Cenat asked, 'Were you nervous?” to which Blanco replied, “No, 'cause I've been friends with her for years. We've been friends for like 10 years plus, maybe 15. I met her when she was like a friend. I met her when she was so much younger.”

He mentioned that they are close in age and were just talking, then she went like, "Oh, let's go get dinner tomorrow," so he responded, "I'm going to this thing with my friends; why don't you come hang out with me first, then we'll go link for dinner.''

Blanco elaborated that they just went to get a drink first, and he did not even know it was a date.

Calling to mind that night, he added that Gomez was like, "I would've worn something different to this date,” and after hearing her remarks, he shockingly asked, "Wait, what? We're on a date?"

Moving forward, the producer of Lonely song said, “She left early because she had to go somewhere to film a video the next day, and then we hung out like two days later, and then I was like, ‘Yo, I think she likes me.’ And then I literally just kissed her, and the rest is history.”

"Every day together, like as many days as we can, every day. She's my best friend. Actual best friend," Blanco concluded by admitting.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair went public in December last year, unveiling that they had been secretly dating for six months.