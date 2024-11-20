Kevin Feige teases X-Men entry into MCU: 'Dreams come true'

X-Men is here, and Kevin Feige teases the upcoming phases of Marvel and will show more mutants.



At Disney’s APAC Content Showcase opening, the studio’s boss says, “I think you will see that [Thunderbolts] continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize.”

He continues, “Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

The 51-year-old also teases the upcoming Fantastic Four update, saying, “Finally, [we’re] bringing Marvel’s First Family into the MCU."

Elsewhere in his conversation, Kevin expresses excitement over the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool, “When we first started working on the film for the first time, we wanted to see Wolverine in a yellow costume.”

“I had goosebumps on set when he walked out wearing that costume and put on that mask for the first time. I’ve been waiting 25 years to bring that to life,” the head honcho concludes.