Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy's old video resurfaces

Fans have dug up an old video of the late Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy on Tiktok, where she described how he was someone whom she had wanted since the age of 10.



"I am the best manifester, and I'm going to show you why," she added, showing a portrait of the One Direction alum and said, "I drew this when I was 10 years old," according to The Mirror.

Her manifestation, meanwhile, came true as she was in a relationship with him for two years, which came to a shocking end after his untimely death.

On his passing, Kate shared a public statement, writing they have been planning to get engaged, "I don't even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now."

"You are—because I can't say were—my best friend, the love of my life. None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I'm struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side," she wrote.