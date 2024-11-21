Brianna LaPaglia stuns fans with jaw-dropping post-breakup transformation

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, an internet personality and podcaster, recently slayed her new post-breakup hair transformation.

About a month after breaking up with country star Zach Bryan, LaPaglia showed off a new hair colour in TikTok videos backed by Sam Fender’s song Seventeen Going Under on Wednesday, November 20.

The co-host of BFFs Podcast, who used to have dark autumn-coloured hair, now has a light bronde shade, a mix of blonde and brunette.

In addition to it, the 27-year-old media sensation showed her new hairstyle in another video, dancing to Taylor Swift’s song Karma.

In the video, the star of Barstool lip-synced the lyrics, “Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma’s a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?”

Fans loved her new look, and one commented, “The glow up is astonishing! You are beaming!"

“The hair!!,” another scribbled.

A third fan wrote, “The best bestest hair color for you so pretty."

It is pertinent to mention that afterwards she shared a video showing how stylist Jenna Rose Lombardo did her hair.