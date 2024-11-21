Jamey Johnson takes over the stage at CMA Awards days after arrest

Jamey Johnson takes over stage at CMA Awards days after arrest

Jamey Johnson took to the stage at the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, just two days after being released from jail.

The 49-year-old artist, known for his contributions to country music, joined a star-studded tribute to George Strait, who received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the event held at Bridgestone Arena.

Moreover, Johnson performed Give It Away, a hit track he co-wrote, as part of a medley honoring Strait.

According to Daily Mail, the Enterprise, Alabama native had been arrested on Sunday in Williamson County, Tennessee, for alleged drug possession and speeding.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed the arrest and noted that the incident remains under investigation.

Despite the recent legal trouble, Johnson delivered a performance that Rolling Stone described as “invigorated” and “triumphant.”

Additionally, he joined fellow artists, including Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum, Miranda Lambert, and Chris Stapleton, in celebrating Strait’s legacy.

On social media, Johnson shared a repost from Jelly Roll highlighting the dressing room lineup, which featured artists such as Keith Urban, Post Malone, Eric Church, and Cody Johnson.

Furthermore, Johnson’s CMA performance came on the heels of the release of his new album, Midnight Gasoline, his first since 2012’s Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran.

The album, released on November 8, includes tracks like Sober and 21 Guns, the former tackling the challenges of sobriety in a culture steeped in alcohol.

The distinct attorney’s office overseeing Williamson County confirmed Johnson’s arrest but declined to comment on specific charges.