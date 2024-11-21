 
Robert Pattinson set to reunite with Christopher Nolan

Robert Pattinson eyes a role in Nolan’s next epic that already has Hollywood buzzing

News Desk
November 21, 2024

Robert Pattinson, an acclaimed actor who is considered one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood, is working on a deal to join Christopher Nolan’s next movie.

According to Deadline, the Batman star will join the A-list ensemble, including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o.

The same outlet reported that Universal and Nolan’s next movie, following their Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, is expected to start production in the first half of 2025 as Pattinson will be occupied in the coming year.

If a deal is made, it would be a reunion for Pattinson and Nolan, who worked together on Tenet.

Notably, Warner Bros. plans to make a sequel to The Batman (2022), where Pattinson will return as the main character, in the DC Comics superhero.

Pattinson will also appear in A24’s Primetime, a movie based on the reality show To Catch a Predator, which will mark the directorial debut of Lance Oppenheim.

It is pertinent to mention that Pattinson is currently working on the A24 movie The Drama, which also stars Zendaya.

