Travis Kelce jokes about looking forward to have kids amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is talking more about kids as romance grows with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, was hosting Tuesday's episode of Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? when celebrity guest Ryan Fitzpatrick turned the conversation to fatherhood, saying it makes one "wiser."

“Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter?” the NFL star responded with a smirk, further adding, “Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?”

“Just have a baby,” Fitzpatrick replied as the audience cheered.

Fans were left in a frenzy as one commented on the video, saying Kelce wasn’t “hiding the baby fever,” while another gushed over Kanye's cheesy smile at the “mention of babies.”

The Super Bowl champion, who’s currently dating Swift, 34, has previously opened up about his future children on his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

“I might name my first kid Conan,” he said in an April episode, sharing that the inspiration came from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1982 film Conan the Barbarian.

The following month, the football pro sparked suspicions around engagement and baby while discussing lab-grown diamonds on the podcast.

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 after privately dating for a few months.

The couple have since been spotted packing on PDA and supporting each other’s respective careers.