Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev make quick divorce settlement

The exes also share 4-year-old son, Matteo

November 21, 2024

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev have winded up their divorce with a quick settlement.

“Nikki and Artem have settled their divorce and will not be going to court,” a rep for Garcia told Page Six.

Per the source, the exes decided to quickly settle their split to move on from the emotionally draining process and avoid legal fees.

“Both parties decided to drop the domestic violence restraining orders against each other to move on with their lives and effectively co-parent their son,” the source added, referring to their 4-year-old son Matteo.

“Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter,” the statement continued.

“She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”

The divorce settlement comes two months after the former WWE star, Garcia, 40, filed to end her marriage to Chigvintsev, 42.

The exes hammered out a settlement during mediation earlier this month, which was only two weeks before their divorce trial was set to begin, TMZ added.

The professional dancer, Chigvintsev, was previously granted joint custody of the toddler—despite Garcia’s request for sole custody. The terms of the agreement remain unclear.

Garcia filed for divorce from Chigvintsev less than two weeks after the Dancing With the Stars pro was arrested over a domestic violence complaint in August.

The Russian-born dancer was bailed out with a $25,000 fine just hours after his arrest despite Garcia's claims against him being the aggressor in the incident.

