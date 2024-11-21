Photo: Kim Kardashian oblivious to kids' outrageous habits: Source

Kim Kardashian has reportedly no interest in cooking meals for her kids.

As fans will be aware, the TV personality shares four kids with the controversial rapper, Kanye West.

Nonetheless, Kim does not like to spoil her kids by cooking delicious meals by her own hands, as per the latest report of RadarOnline.com.

Reportedly, the beauty mogul has not cooked for nearly two years.

A source recently tipped, "The chefs cook whatever each of her kids want to eat, so five different meals, three times a day.”

“It's outrageous and so wasteful, but Kim's oblivious,” they noted.

This report comes amid claims that Kim Kardashian is afraid of losing her kids to the controversial musician, Kanye West, who is reportedly planning an escape to Tokyo along with his kis in the wake of current sexual harassment lawsuit.

At the time, the source noted, Kanye is willing to “renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled.”

The beauty mogul is the mother to 11-year-old North, 6-year-old Chicago, 8-year-old Saint, and 5-year-old Psalm.