King Charles plans big action against Prince Andrew this Christmas

King Charles is reportedly planning a big action against his “disgraced” younger brother, Prince Andrew, this Christmas.



According to a new report, the monarch is considering excluding the Duke of York from the annual Christmas procession at Sandringham Estate.

According to royal author Stephen Bates, Charles giving “the cruelest of the cruel" Christmas gift to Andrew would highlight the harm his actions have caused the monarchy.

"Charles has a clear sense of the damage Andrew has done to the institution of monarchy,” the expert said, as per Royal Observer.

He went on to add that King Charles wants to "send a clear message to Prince Andrew" during the holiday, by not allowing him to walk in royal procession.

This comes after royal correspondent Jennie Bond commented on why Andrew is not leaving the Royal Lodge even though Charles has cut off his financial assistance.

"I wonder why he is allowing himself to be so humiliated?" Bond asked, adding, "He could live at Frogmore, which has enough room for Fergie and the rest of the family to visit when they want."

"It is close to the castle and it would give him the chance to calm down relations with his brother, so what is stopping him? Status. He is hung up on image and grandeur."