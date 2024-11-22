Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘fairytale glamour' cracks the code to successful monarchy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found a perfect opportunity to upstage King Charles and Prince William’s monarchy.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who offer a perfect blend of glitz and philanthropy to public, could overpower William’s plans to modernise the system.

Speaking about the couple, Dr Tessa Dunlop says: "The royal machine has clearly decided that they can compensate for a depleted public presence with relentless philanthropy on ITV.

"This is definitely William's happy space – Earthshot speeches and homeless documentaries are his version of royalty with a small 'r'. But royalty needs to be careful. The public will tolerate a bit of charitable hectoring but only if accompanied with a large dollop of fairytale glamour."

"The Royal Family might think they are above such glitzy gimmicks. That would be a mistake. After all, waiting in the wings are ex-royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," she said. "Instinctively glamourous with bundles of razzmatazz, the Californian couple have an effortless knack for combining showbiz-gloss and public do-gooding.

Speaking further of the Sussexes, Dr Dunlop adds: "Already estranged from the House of Windsor, Trump returning to the White House gives them another excuse to regroup, with a new house in Portugal the perfect launch pad for a European offensive. William beware! It would never do for the royal brand to be upstaged."