Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘fairytale glamour' cracks the code to successful monarchy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are waiting to upstage Prince William

November 22, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found a perfect opportunity to upstage King Charles and Prince William’s monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who offer a perfect blend of glitz and philanthropy to public, could overpower William’s plans to modernise the system.

Speaking about the couple, Dr Tessa Dunlop says: "The royal machine has clearly decided that they can compensate for a depleted public presence with relentless philanthropy on ITV.

"This is definitely William's happy space – Earthshot speeches and homeless documentaries are his version of royalty with a small 'r'. But royalty needs to be careful. The public will tolerate a bit of charitable hectoring but only if accompanied with a large dollop of fairytale glamour."

"The Royal Family might think they are above such glitzy gimmicks. That would be a mistake. After all, waiting in the wings are ex-royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," she said. "Instinctively glamourous with bundles of razzmatazz, the Californian couple have an effortless knack for combining showbiz-gloss and public do-gooding.

Speaking further of the Sussexes, Dr Dunlop adds: "Already estranged from the House of Windsor, Trump returning to the White House gives them another excuse to regroup, with a new house in Portugal the perfect launch pad for a European offensive. William beware! It would never do for the royal brand to be upstaged."

