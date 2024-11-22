Elle DeGeneres, wife Portia de Rossi move out of USA: Here's why

Elle DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have relocated to the UK, due to alleged Trump winning controversy post "tarnished end of her career."

The couple was recently spotted exploring the Cotswolds, a picturesque region in southwest England popular among celebrities, sparking surprise among fans.

According to Daily Mail, the move came amid reports that the couple listed their Montecito mansion for sale after the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

However, the insiders revealed that the decision to leave the U.S. was made long before Donald Trump’s recent election victory.

In regards to this, the publication claimed, “This is Ellen and Portia’s retirement. Neither of them has any projects lined up.”

Meanwhile, DeGeneres faced a steep career decline following the allegations of fostering a toxic work environment on her defunct talk show, which aired its final episode in May 2022.

As per the outlet, the controversy left her reeling from public criticism, including backlash from celebrities, which was addressed in her Netflix stand-up special, For Your Approval.

Moreover, another source stated, “An enormous part of the U.S. doesn't like her because of her sexual preferences, and others were turned off by her perceived persona after the allegations. For Ellen, it’s easier to move away from her problems than confront them.”

Additionally, the Cotswolds, about 100 miles from London, offers the couple a retreat among fellow A-listers, including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Patrick Stewart.

It is worth mentioning that their move reflects a significant shift in their lives as they step back from the spotlight.