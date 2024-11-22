Leonardo DiCaprio makes a bold statement about Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio recently came forward to extend his support to Kate Winslet after 25 years of their breakout roles in Titanic.

According to Deadline, at the special event of screening of Winslet's new film titled Lee, which premiered in September this year, DiCaprio gave her a touching introduction, calling her "one of the great talents of my generation."

He then went on to say, “Kate, my dear friend, your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative.”

“I continue to be awestruck; I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent, and your passion in every single project you create,” DiCaprio concluded by admitting.

For those unversed, in the directorial project of Ellen Kuras, the 49-year-old actress is depicting the character of Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, a fashion model who became a World War II photographer.

Notably, Winslet’s movie Lee hit cinemas all across the globe on September 20, 2024, against Apple and Sony’s thriller Wolf that stared George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

It is pertinent to mention that Winslet, who won an Oscar, became famous with her role in 1997’s film Titanic alongside DiCaprio, which earned her a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards.

The pair also worked together again in the 2008 movie Revolutionary Road, which was directed by Sam Mendes.