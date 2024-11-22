King Charles shatters Prince Harry, Meghan's UK return plan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had hoped that once crowned king, Charles would take a less strict approach to their "six-month plan" than Queen Elizabeth.

Harry and Meghan initially hoped to work as part-time royals in the UK with plans to spend half the year in the UK and the other half in the United States. However, Queen Elizabeth was ardently against a "half in, half out" arrangement for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then moved to the U.S. for good and reside there with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, an expert says the duo had hoped that King Charles would allow the six-month plan once he ascended the throne.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "Meghan and Harry had always hoped that when Queen Elizabeth died, Charles would take a less strict view of what it means to be a working Royal.”

“Six months in the UK as a working Royal followed by six months in the States would boost brand Sussex which is less and less interesting without the working Royal angle,” he explained.

Tom went on to argue that Americans would’ve found Harry more interesting if he hadn’t stepped down as a working royal.

He said: "The American public would have much preferred it if Harry had not given up his Royal role – that's all he's ever been trained for and that's the main thing that made him interesting. Now he's lost that, why should anyone in the States be interested - and Meghan hates the idea that she might be pulled down by this.”