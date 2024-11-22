Nicole Kidman breaks silence on her changing looks

Nicole Kidman has caused rumours about recent cosmetic surgery after a video from her 2016 appearance on The Graham Norton Show was shared again.

The 57-year-old star illuminated the show with her appearance, where the host compared old photos of her from the 1980s to her current appearance.

Seeing the difference in her pictures, Graham joked, “You looked stunning on the cover of Dolly Magazine in 1983.”

Kidman also laughed at her old modelling photos and jokingly quipped that her current look was so different because of her new hairstyle.

“I have to say to anyone that has curly hair when you are young, keep it, don't straighten it. After a while, you don't get your curls back,” the Big Little Lies star added, warning the viewers.

For the unversed, back in 2007, Kidman denied having cosmetic surgery and revealed that her smooth skin was because of a healthy lifestyle.

“To be honest, I am completely natural,” she confessed, telling Marie Claire.

Kidman mentioned, “I wear sunscreen, and I don't smoke. I take care of myself. I'm very proud to say that.”

It is pertinent to mention that after three years of her interview with Claire, in 2011, The Others actress claimed she got Botox while having a conversation with German magazine TV Movie.