King Charles coronation cost draws criticism

King Charles coronation last year reportedly cost British taxpayers £72 million, official accounts released late Thursday revealed, drawing criticism from anti-monarchy group.

According to a report by AFP, the figures showed the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) spent £50.3 million, while the interior ministry´s costs for policing the "once-in-a-generation" event totalled £21.7 million.

King Charles was formally crowned monarch at Westminster Abbey in a May 2023 ceremony attended by dignitaries from around the world.

A star-studded concert at Windsor Castle took place the following night.

Meanwhile, critics have argued taxpayer spending on the events was too large and out of touch given the huge demands on stretched public funds and economising in recent years by many Britons.

Reacting to it, anti-monarchy group Republic tweeted, “There are millions living in poverty, while Charles gets huge tax breaks and a personal income from the state owned Duchy of Lancaster. Why is he not paying for his own parade?”

In the statement on its website, the group pointed out that “£72m could pay for 27 million school meals instead of one vanity parade for Charles. Yet the real cost is likely to be far higher.”