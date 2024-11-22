 
Geo News

Former MTV comedian Tom Green set to make comeback

TV personality Tom Green set to make a major comeback in 2025

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Former MTV comedian Tom Green set to make comeback
Former MTV comedian Tom Green set to make comeback

Comedy legend Tom Green is returning with major gigs in 2025.

Green, who had a whirlwind marriage to Drew Barrymore, previously gave fans a hit show on MTV in 1999.

The comedian is now making a major comeback with numerous upcoming projects and a country music album.

An insider spilled to the press that Green is slated to drop a documentary, a comedy special, and a four-part docuseries—all within days of each other this January on Amazon.

The documentary will chronicle the comedian’s rise to fame from wild man-on-the-street videos for Canadian public access TV to his prank-filled MTV sensation, which aired from 1994 and 2000, Page Six learned.

The show—which included stunts that paved the way for show’s like Jackass—got Green popular enough to be referenced in Eminem’s opus The Real Slim Shady, in a line inspired by a sketch Green did humping a moose.

The doc will also shed light on his five-month marriage to Barrymore and his battle with testicular cancer.

The Freddie Got Fingered star currently lives on 100-acre land in Ottawa, Canada, and takes care of animals including a donkey, horses, chickens, and his dog, Charley.

His new life “off the grid” will be the focus of the four-episode, Tom Green Country.

Green also has the comedy special, I Bought a Mule!, which was filmed at the National Art Center in Canada.

Nicole Kidman breaks silence on her changing looks
Nicole Kidman breaks silence on her changing looks
Prince Harry sends pointed message to 'demanding' father King Charles in new doc
Prince Harry sends pointed message to 'demanding' father King Charles in new doc
Meghan Markle has 'no desire' to win King Charles favor during cancer treatment
Meghan Markle has 'no desire' to win King Charles favor during cancer treatment
'Cruel Intentions' star Sarah Catherine Hook talks original movie cast
'Cruel Intentions' star Sarah Catherine Hook talks original movie cast
Angelina Jolie gets candid about her children's private life
Angelina Jolie gets candid about her children's private life
Jax Taylor in hot waters on fleeing from minor 'fender bender'
Jax Taylor in hot waters on fleeing from minor 'fender bender'
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin's 'low' ranking on 'Greatest Pop Stars' list
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin's 'low' ranking on 'Greatest Pop Stars' list
Molly-Mae Hague gives sneak peek into her 'unglamorous' life after Tommy Fury split
Molly-Mae Hague gives sneak peek into her 'unglamorous' life after Tommy Fury split