Former MTV comedian Tom Green set to make comeback

Comedy legend Tom Green is returning with major gigs in 2025.

Green, who had a whirlwind marriage to Drew Barrymore, previously gave fans a hit show on MTV in 1999.

The comedian is now making a major comeback with numerous upcoming projects and a country music album.

An insider spilled to the press that Green is slated to drop a documentary, a comedy special, and a four-part docuseries—all within days of each other this January on Amazon.

The documentary will chronicle the comedian’s rise to fame from wild man-on-the-street videos for Canadian public access TV to his prank-filled MTV sensation, which aired from 1994 and 2000, Page Six learned.

The show—which included stunts that paved the way for show’s like Jackass—got Green popular enough to be referenced in Eminem’s opus The Real Slim Shady, in a line inspired by a sketch Green did humping a moose.

The doc will also shed light on his five-month marriage to Barrymore and his battle with testicular cancer.

The Freddie Got Fingered star currently lives on 100-acre land in Ottawa, Canada, and takes care of animals including a donkey, horses, chickens, and his dog, Charley.

His new life “off the grid” will be the focus of the four-episode, Tom Green Country.

Green also has the comedy special, I Bought a Mule!, which was filmed at the National Art Center in Canada.