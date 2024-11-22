John Lennon's son, Sean admits music made him 'feel connected' to late dad

John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, is using his father’s music to reconnect with him.

With The Beatles being a part of every music lover’s cultural DNA, Sean is using it to unravel his literal DNA and heritage.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, he revealed how learning to play the guitar made him feel closer to his father, who was killed at the age of 40, when Sean was just five years old.

“I never played music because I was good at it,” he said, adding, "I lost my father and I didn't know how to fill that void. Learning how to play his songs on guitar was a way to process the loss with an activity that made me feel connected to him,” the Sugar Water hitmaker mentioned.

He continued, “When you’ve lost a parent, things like that motivate you — because you're trying to find them. Making music always made me feel like I was getting to know him better.”

This is also what led him to create the Oscar-winning short film on his parents, that is, John and Yoko Ono’s peace anthem, Happy Xmas (War Is Over).

“My idea was, ‘It's such a famous song; maybe we need a short film that uses it as a score. We can re-contextualize the music in a way that’s refreshing,'” Sean told the outlet.

Detailing his creative process behind the 11-minute long, short film, titled, Was Is Over! He said, “Think about when you’re watching one of Scorsese’s movies and a song comes on that you've heard a million times. In the context of a story you're engaged in, suddenly it's like rediscovering the music for the first time. That's kind of what I was hoping for.”

“A lot of people thought that I was being overly ambitious. And I thought I might be as well! But then we won the Oscar, and that sort of validated the whole project for me,” Sean Ono Lennon, who co-developed the story with director Dave Mullins, concluded.