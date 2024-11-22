Photo: Jennifer Lawrence faces big decision ahead of Cooke Maroney baby: Source

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting a child with Cooke Maroney.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the No Hard Feelings star is really excited to meet her new baby.

It is pertinent to mention here that the pair, who tied the knot in October 2019, is already parents to their two-year-old son Cy Maroney.

Despite the fact that Jennifer Lawrence is “secretly praying for a baby girl,” an insider shared with the outlet that the couple is preparing for both genders.

“A preliminary name has been picked out for each gender,” the source added.

Nonetheless, they mentioned, “But they won’t commit until they meet the baby!”

In addition to this, the source mentioned that the actress also believes in the 3 Rs, and will be reusing some of Cy’s, her son’s clothes.

“She’s held on to a lot, including high-end items from Chanel and Burberry,” the source remarked before signing off from the chat.

Following Jennifer’s pregnancy announcement, a source dished, "She's very happy with Cooke. They are great together. He's super chill and it rubs off on her.”