Photo: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly stronger than ever amid pregnancy: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly expecting it once again after a miscarriage.

A source recently dished to Life & Style that the couple is thrilled to get blessed with another pregnancy after a series of unfortunate events.

For those unversed, after losing her baby, Megan Fox called off her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly last year.

However, the source claimed, “they are fully united” now “and feel this pregnancy was meant to be.”

The source continued, “They’re super excited about welcoming their rainbow baby” after which they concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the father-to-be is already a dad to daughter Cassie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon. On the other hans, Megan and former spouse Brian Austin Green share kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.

Last week, Megan announced her rainbow baby by sharing a bold picture in which she was cradling her pregnant belly while covered with black paint all over her undraped body on her official Instagram handle.