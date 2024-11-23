Cher recalls 'messed up' experience that left her 'frightened'

Cher just explained how a hangover almost killed her!

The 78-year-old iconic singer revealed how despite saying that she has never “drank much” she thought a hangover was enough to make her believe she was on the verge of death.

In a conversation with The Times newspaper, she recalled a evening when she was in her 20s and overindulged.

However, as a result, the After All singer fell so sick that she went to a doctor to inquire about the aftermath of alcohol overconsumption and that is a hangover could actually result in death.

“Oh yeah, I was really frightened,” she admitted.

Cher continued, "Occasionally I’ll have a glass of champagne with my friends just to shut them up, because otherwise they’ll make fun of me and be a major pain in the a**.”

She has also had her own fair share of experience with drugs that left her so “messed up” that she missed a night out with her friends.

“There was one time when I was a teenager and all my friends were taking this drug, a Quaalude or something, so I took it too,” the Believe hitmaker recalled.

Cher then mentioned, “I was so messed up that they parked me outside in a car while they all went into a disco. That’s when I realized: drugs and me were never going to be great.”

"I smoked pot a couple of times. Didn’t like it. I’ve been surrounded by alcoholics and drug addicts all my life and it’s never appealed to me,” the singer further revealed, explaining how she decided not to go down the path of drug consumption.