Cardi B issues stern warning ahead of parent teacher conference

When it comes to studies Cardi B shifts from being a cool mom to a strict mom.

The 32-year-old rapper took to her official instagram account on Thursday and shared a video on her instagram stories, revealing that she was on her way to her kids' school for a parent-teacher meeting.

In her post, she humorously discussed a list of punishments for her children if the conference did not go well.

"On my way to parent-teacher conferences. I better hear some good s*** or else," Cardi said in the clip.

Revealing the list she noted, "iPads will be broken, phones will be thrown in the garbage, TVs will be disconnected, cables will be turned off."

"I am not playing. I am that type of mom," she said in a serious tone.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi shares three children, a 6-year-old daughter Kulture, a 3-year-old son Wave Set, and 2 months baby girl with her estranged husband Offset

At the end of the video she shared that she was just joking and heading to school with good hope, "No, I'm kidding. I won't do all of that but I hope I hear some good s***."

"Going to parent-teacher conferences when I feel like a kid myself is funny to me," Cardi captioned the video.