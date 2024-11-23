Kendrick Lamar releases unannounced surprise album 'GNX'

Kendrick Lamar just surprised his music fans!

The legendary rapper and songwriter launched his latest, sixth studio album, GNX, unannounced, positively shocking his listeners all over the globe.

His 12-track-long album, even though light on collaborations, features the likes of Jack Antonoff, SZA and Kamasi Washington.

Luther and Gloria are the tracks that Lamar recorded in collaboration with SZA while he also included the song Heart Pt. 6, that Drake previously used as the title to one of his diss tracks for the feud that occurred between the two rappers earlier this year.

As per Variety, rumors had been circulating that the All The Stars hitmaker was working quite diligently over a new project, for months.

Earlier this week, DJ Snake suggested that Mustard had made a contribution to four or five songs and even stated that there was a Taylor Swift collaboration, however, the pop sensation did not seem to make the final product of GNX.

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX comes just before the hip hop icon closes his massive year. He made multiple headlines this spring during his feud with Drake, released a string of successful hits like Not Like Us, Euphoria and Meet The Grahams.

Not Like Us was one of the tracks that made a massive impact on the music chart and even received two Grammy nods in the categories of song of the year and record of the year.