Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande drop bombshells about their 'Wicked' experience

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recently got candid and opened up about their bond in the movie Wicked.

While having a conversation with Deadline, Erivo quipped, “Both of us made the decision and have had the discussion about really being good to each other, making space for each other, being honest with each other and choosing to build our friendship.”

They met at Erivo’s house for a five-hour talk, and afterwards they practiced singing together at Jon M. Chu’s house to build their friendship for the film.

Filling us in on how Chu’s manners and enthusiasm helped them while shooting the film, Grande said, “Everyone feels the love and the warmth and the respect. It’s an environment that allows for magic to happen. It starts at the top. Oh my God. It’s emotional, but I love him. We love him so much."

Somewhere in the interview, she also talked about her first memories of the musical, how the movie feels like coming “full circle,” and what it was like working with Chu.

Grande recalled that her first memory of Wicked was in drama school when she was 20 and felt out of place.

However, a friend of her who knew she loved music brought some librettos and asked, "Hey, do you want to go to a piano room? Let’s sing and play music."

Later, it turned out that one of those librettos was Wicked.

For the unversed, Erivo and Grande play Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked, part 1, which is based on the Broadway musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman.