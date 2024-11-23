Tina Knowles makes bold claim about Beyoncé's highly anticipated Netflix show

 
News Desk
November 23, 2024

Tina Knowles recently made a big confession regarding the live stream of Beyonce's Netflix Halftime Show.

For the unversed, Beyonce will perform at halftime during the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens game on December 25, 2024, which will air live on Netflix.

The streaming platform had issues with its live stream of the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul boxing match on November 15; even a man in Florida has filed a class action lawsuit, saying Netflix broke its promises and acted unfairly.

People reported that taking into account Tyson’s match, Knowles, Beyonce’s mom, stated the Christmas halftime show is going to be “glitch-free.”

"Everything's going to be good. God is going to be there,” the Matriarch author remarked.

Moreover, NPR reported that a Netflix spokesperson said the company is sure it can handle the NFL Christmas Gameday audience as the company is "working with internet service provider partners to grow its interconnection capabilities."

It is pertinent to mention that on November 18, Beyoncé was announced as the halftime performer for the game at NRG Stadium in Houston, her hometown.

The game will be part of Netflix’s first NFL Christmas Gameday, which also includes the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.

