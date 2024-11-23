 
Bruno Mars grateful to Blackpink's Rose for bringing K-pop in his life

Bruno Mars recently bagged his first MAMA Awards 2024

November 23, 2024

Bruno Mars has spoken highly of Blackpink's singer Rose for introducing the singer to K-pop audience.

The Talking to the Moon hitmaker took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures of the K-pop star and him from MAMA Awards.

While announcing to his fans that he has bagged his first ever MAMA Awards 2024, the 39-year-old singer began, “@roses_are_rosie F#cked around and turned me into a lil K-Pop Juggernaut!” (sic)

“Thank You @mnet_mama for my first Mama award and thank you Rosie for letting be your plus one last night,” he wrote.

Before concluding, Mars stated, “That was a lot of fun! Hope y’all enjoyed our performance. Kissy face kissy face!”

Moreover, while receiving the award, Mars thanked the crowd in Korean, which made the entire crowd cheer for the singer.

For the unversed, MAMA Awards are South Korea's biggest music awards show.

It has been held in different countries over the years, and the 2024 show is split between Los Angeles and Osaka.

Moreover, Rosé and Mars also performed their viral megahit “APT” live for the first time in Osaka, Japan, rocking out in matching oversized suits at an awards ceremony.

