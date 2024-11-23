Nina Dobrev glams up in red for rare night out in Las Vegas

Nina Dobrev lit up the Las Vegas Strip on Friday night as the city buzzed with excitement during Formula One’s takeover of Sin City.

The 35-year-old actress donned a red mini dress paired with a long black leather jacket while she wore pointed knee-high boots and carried a sleek black bag.

According to Daily Mail, while opting for minimal jewelry, the Vampire Diaries actress let her glossy, curled raven hair take center stage as she strolled the iconic Strip.

Later in the evening, she made an appearance at the South Koval Zone with a friend, debuting a bold outfit change to match the event’s high-energy vibe.

While swapping her red dress for edgy black and white leather checkered trousers, Dobrev paired the look with a Prada tank top, leather jacket and Prada loafers, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, her friend also stunned in navy velvet trousers and a black corset layered under a tailored black blazer.

As per the outlet, the duo appeared to be in high spirits, flashing smiles for cameras before heading into the star-studded Formula One festivities.

It is worth mentioning that Dobrev’s glamorous night out in Vegas follows a personal joy after her fiancé and former professional snowboarder Shaun White proposed to her earlier this month.