Gwyneth Paltrow pokes fun at own dating history in new video: Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow is poking fun at her history of dating the Brads of Hollywood.

Gwyneth, 52, joined the viral “suspect” challenge on social media. In the challenge the suspect runs while the person behind the camera gives a police-inspired description of their behavior which is meant to roast them.

However, the Iron Man actress put a funny twist on the trend by staying still instead of running and held a martini in her hand which she drank after the statements.

“Suspect has dated all the Brads in Hollywood,” the voice behind the camera said, to which the Goop founder replied: “Cheers to that,” and proceeded to drink the martini.

Paltrow, who’s married to writer and director Brad Falchuk, has previously dated Brad Pitt.

In the video, the Romeo and Juliet actress was also accused of loving being a nepo baby so much that she “created two of her own” (Paltrow shares kids Apple and Moses with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin).

Other accusations included: “Suspect said they were done with acting but was spotted on Deuxmoi kissing Timothee Chalamet,” and “Suspect wants us to grow our TikTok following but has never been on TikTok.”

“Guilty as charged,” Gwyneth Paltrow captioned the video on TikTok.