Richard Gere recalls building chemistry with Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman'

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts co-starred in 'Pretty Woman' and 'Runaway Bride'

Richard Gere learnt a good lesson while filming Pretty Woman with Julia Roberts.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Gere, 75, credited director Garry Marshall for creating chemistry between him and Julia.

"So, we're working on Pretty Woman and we're trying to figure out how to do this and we're fooling around with the director, Garry Marshall, who's incredible," Gere said. "I love Garry."

He continued: "Julia's there and I'm there and Julia's really beginning as an actress and she's Julia. She's bubbly and she's blah, blah, blah, and I come in. I want to act, you know, I want to be the actor, and we both are kind of like all over the place, you know?"

The Unfaithful star revealed how Gary explained the dynamic of the couple in the classic movie: "She's moving, I'm moving, and he says, 'Wait a minute.' Garry says, he says, 'In this movie, one of you moves and one of you doesn't and in this [scene], the girl moves, and the boy doesn't,' and that communicated a lot actually of how to approach the characters. I mean, you can read from that how they think, how they feel, how they feel about themselves, how settled they are, how unsettled they are. It said a lot coming from Garry."

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts went on to star together again in Marshall’s 1999 film Runaway Bride and have stayed in touch ever since.