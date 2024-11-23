 
Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari talks about life after divorce

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears finalized their divorce early in May

November 23, 2024

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari talks about life after divorce

Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari has opened up about his life after divorce.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine at the inaugural amfAR Las Vegas benefit event, Asghari revealed how he adjusted to his new life.

“It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it's part of the lifestyle,” Asghari shared.

He added, “You just got to keep it positive. You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that.”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in 2022 and settled their divorce in May 2024.

Following their divorce, Asghari shared the news on his Instagram Stories, saying, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” he added.

