Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce's reaction on Kylie and Jason's baby news

Jason and Kylie Kelce are expecting their fourth child together

November 24, 2024

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce are excited about Jason and Kylie Kelce's baby announcement.

Kylie and Jason announced they're expecting their fourth child together on Instagram.

Kylie posed a photo of her daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months, donning sweatshirts with "big sister" written on it.

In the caption, Kylie wrote, "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister."

"At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" Kylie humourously added as the photo showed Wyatt covering her ears, Elliotte smiling, and Bennett crying.

Taylor, who is dating Jason's brother Travis Kelce, liked the post, meanwhile, Mama Kelce, expressed her excitement in the comments section.

Sharing fire and heart eyes emojis, Donna wrote, "Love it!!!"

It is worth mentioning that the Back to December hitmaker has become closer to her boyfriend Travis' family since the beloved couple started dating.

Kylie and Jason have shown their support for Taylor by attending her Eras Tour shows.

