Ariana Grande's sweet gesture toward Cynthia Erivo sparks fan frenzy

Ariana Grande’s adorable gesture towards Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo has sparked reaction from fans.

In an interview with Out Magazine, Grande and Erivo were shown several queer fans “taking the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity' and really holding space with that and feeling power in that.”

Erivo said, “That's really powerful. That's what I wanted,” adding, “I think that it's really important for [Elphaba] in that moment to not allow the things that have hurt her, that have stripped her of her humanity, to keep her down.”

In the video posted by the magazine's official Instagram handle, Grande gently held Erivo’s fingernail, a gesture which is homage to her Wicked character, and tapped it.

This moment sparked reaction from fans who flooded the comments section.

One Wrote, “I see this image every time I close my eyes,” while another added, “I genuinely cant stop laughing at this. Every time I see it I burst into giggles.”

The moment also sparked reaction from fans on X (Former Twitter), with one user stating, “So haunted by the image of Ariana Grande reaching out a trembling hand to grasp Cynthia Erivo’s single finger.”