Alesha Dixon ends decade long marriage

Alesha Dixon has parted ways from her husband, Azuka Ononye.

After more than a decade of being together and sharing two daughters, Azura, 10 and Anaya, four, the Britain's Got Talent judge split from the choreographer, stating that their relationship had become "more of a friendship", as per The Sun newspaper.

The now-former couple made their last red-carpet appearance at rapper Stormzy’s 30th birthday party bash in July 2023.

Dixon and Ononye first met each other back in 2006 during her tour, The Alesha Show. Several years later, the two became romantically linked and had their first child together in 2013.

In 2019, they welcomed their second daughter as well as tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony.

From 2005-2006, the former R&B singer of the girl group Mis-Teeq, was previously married to MC Harvey from So Solid Crew, however, the relationship ended in a heartbreak after it was reported that he cheated on Dixon with his West End co-star and her fellow pop star, Javine Hylton.

Alesha Dixon is widely popular due to her contributions in music via her girl group and is also an accomplished actress, with renowned roles in the movies like 2004’s Catwoman and 2016's Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.