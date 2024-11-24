Queen Camilla battling something ‘potentially deadly' now just like King Charles

Queen Camilla battling something ‘potentially deadly' just like King Charles

Queen Camilla is facing a major health crisis of her own, one that many have deemed “potentially deadly,” and it follows the string of health woes currently inflicting the Windsors’, especially the monarch’s husband.

For those unversed, this is all related to her chest infection, that continues to this day.

Insight into its effects has been shared by an inside source, and during their interview with RadarOnline, explained that before her attendance at the Royal Variety Performance, there were “lingering post-viral symptoms” still afoot, sparking the need for bedrest.

For those unversed, this is the latest string of cancelations that have been seen since she first bowed out of the Remembrance events, a well as the Gladiator II premiere.

However, this time around a message was relayed by the Queen and according to The Sun claims that she “sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that 'the show must go on,” and “hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon.”

A spokesperson also spoke out about this and offered a similar stance with more information into her condition.

It reads, “Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest.”

“With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance.”