Meghan Markle gets emotional during latest outing without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle seemingly got emotional during her latest outing without her husband Prince Harry, who recently returned to US from Canada.

Meghan and her Archewell Foundation hosted a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project in celebration of Thanksgiving.

According to a report by Marie Claire, when two of the dinner guests stand up to read beautiful poetry full of hope and sadness, Archie and Lilibet doting mother is visibly moved.

Meghan says, “All of you have stories to tell, and the power of you telling them and sharing them with each other—with our broader community—is what will help propel the change that I think we all dream of that you see and hear in the poems that we just listened to.”

Speaking to the outlet, Meghan shares that it was rewarding to see women “on the other side of what has been a really hard time for many of them, more than most can imagine.”

“We talk about one of our tablemates who’d just recently been reunited with her mother after successfully moving her over from Afghanistan, and another who’d been separated from her son for years, stories the duchess says touched her on a personal level”, the report says.

Meghan Markle emotionally says “As a mom, can you imagine not being able to see your child?”

It is apparently Meghan Markle’s first solo outing after Harry returned to US from Canada.