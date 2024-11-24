Photo: Jason Momoa gushes over bandmates: 'My best friends'

Jason Momoa has kicked off his very own band, for which he performs live.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the Aquaman star opened up about his relationship with his bandmates.

For those unversed, the Game of Thrones alum has been joined by Mike Hayes, who plays guitar and sings lead vocals, and Kenny Dale, who plays drums, in his new gig.

Speaking of his fellows, Jason told the outlet, "These are my best friends."

He went on to detail their musical experiences and shared, "They've been playing for the last 20 years.”

“And they actually taught me how to play guitar and how to play drums," Jason revealed.

Elaborating on why he chose to start a new band, Jason recalled, "They got kids, and they were just giving up on music, and I was like, 'Guys, let's go. Let's put something together,' " after which he moved on to a new topic

It is pertinent to mention that Jason’s musical interests are seemingly shared by another actor from the industry. This is no one else but Ryan Reynolds, starring currently in RedOne alongside Dwyane Johnson.

Recently, Ryan revealed in a confessional that he wants to star in a musical as he has been blessed with an ear for tunes.