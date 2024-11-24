 
Geo News

Zayn Malik's fans label singer's heartiest gesture for Liam Payne as ‘wholesome'

Zayn Malik pays brief yet emotional tribute to late Liam Payne

By
Web Desk
|

November 24, 2024

Zayn Maliks fans label singers heartiest gesture for Liam Payne as ‘wholesome
Zayn Malik's fans label singer's heartiest gesture for Liam Payne as ‘wholesome'

Zayn Malik, who performed at Leeds 02 Academy as part of his Stairway To The Sky tour, recently had a heart to heart conversation with fans.

While paying an emotional tribute to his former One Direction member Liam Payne, the 31-year-old singer told his fans that “it's good to be back”.

He also treated his fans by performing his global hit Pillow Talk live for the first time ever.

“This might be a pretty decent moment for you all, this is the first time I've ever sang this song live… this song is called ‘Pillow Talk’,” the singer said.

As Malik left the stage, a backdrop appeared on the stage which read, “Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro.”

His message to Payne is being widely shared on X platform as one user wrote, “Such a lovely tribute! I can’t imagine how he’s feeling right now.”

Picture Courtesy: X
Picture Courtesy: X

Another one wrote, “this is so wholesome but sad at the same time, i'm sure liam would've appreciated it.”

Picture Courtesy: X
Picture Courtesy: X

A user penned, “I was sobbing watching it. And then the girl taking the livestream was sobbing, too. Felt less alone. Thanks for streaming till the end.”

Picture Courtesy: X
Picture Courtesy: X

Malik's first ever solo tour was set to begin in San Francisco on October 23, 2024, which he postponed due to Payne's tragic death.

Payne died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

Prince Andrew seeks 'lifeline' Sarah Ferguson support
Prince Andrew seeks 'lifeline' Sarah Ferguson support
Travis Kelce's dad shares sweet moment with fans at Taylor's Swift's concert video
Travis Kelce's dad shares sweet moment with fans at Taylor's Swift's concert
Cynthia Erivo credits Ariana Grande for her life-changing decision
Cynthia Erivo credits Ariana Grande for her life-changing decision
Ethan Slater shares coping mechanism after Ariana Grande romance backlash
Ethan Slater shares coping mechanism after Ariana Grande romance backlash
Kate Middleton, Prince William land in trouble related to monarchy
Kate Middleton, Prince William land in trouble related to monarchy
Brad Pitt's dramatic fainting stunt shocks fans at Las Vegas Grand Prix video
Brad Pitt's dramatic fainting stunt shocks fans at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Beyonce supports Michelle Williams at ‘Death Becomes Her' Broadway
Beyonce supports Michelle Williams at ‘Death Becomes Her' Broadway
'Wicked' director makes HUGE promise about 'Wicked Part Two'
'Wicked' director makes HUGE promise about 'Wicked Part Two'