Zayn Malik's fans label singer's heartiest gesture for Liam Payne as ‘wholesome'

Zayn Malik, who performed at Leeds 02 Academy as part of his Stairway To The Sky tour, recently had a heart to heart conversation with fans.

While paying an emotional tribute to his former One Direction member Liam Payne, the 31-year-old singer told his fans that “it's good to be back”.

He also treated his fans by performing his global hit Pillow Talk live for the first time ever.

“This might be a pretty decent moment for you all, this is the first time I've ever sang this song live… this song is called ‘Pillow Talk’,” the singer said.

As Malik left the stage, a backdrop appeared on the stage which read, “Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro.”

His message to Payne is being widely shared on X platform as one user wrote, “Such a lovely tribute! I can’t imagine how he’s feeling right now.”

Another one wrote, “this is so wholesome but sad at the same time, i'm sure liam would've appreciated it.”

A user penned, “I was sobbing watching it. And then the girl taking the livestream was sobbing, too. Felt less alone. Thanks for streaming till the end.”

Malik's first ever solo tour was set to begin in San Francisco on October 23, 2024, which he postponed due to Payne's tragic death.

Payne died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.