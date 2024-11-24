Princess Eugenie makes major offer to Harry, Meghan despite Royal warning

Princess Eugenie has made a big offer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their newly purchased villa in Portugal is not ready for them to visit anytime soon, a new report has revealed.



After Royal family did not invite them for Christmas yet again, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were considering celebrating the occasion at their £3.6 million villa but it needs renovation.

To help the couple, Prince Andrew’s daughter made a generous offer to them, telling the couple that they could use her villa in Portugal for the holidays, a report by Closer Magazine revealed.

“Europe could have been an option for Christmas if the villa was ready,” the insider said while speaking about Harry and Meghan’s Christmas plans.



“Eugenie has offered her villa for their use during the holidays, so that’s an alternative, though Portugal isn’t widely known for winter festivities,” the insider added.

However, an insider has shared that Harry and Meghan will spend the festive season at their Montecito home with the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.

Eugenie’s offer comes after the members of the Royal family warned her to stay away from the Sussexes, especially Meghan Markle, reported In Touch Weekly.

According to the publication, Eugenie and her husband, Jack, spent time with Harry and Meghan in Portugal. Following this, the Royal family asked the Princess to maintain distance from the Duchess.

A source claimed that King Charles, Prince William, and Queen Camilla are wary of their growing closeness as they believe Meghan and Harry may be using Eugenie to gain insight into the royal family.