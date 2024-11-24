'Wicked' star Marissa Bode recalls scary moment during dance with Ethan Slater

'Wicked' star Marissa Bode and Ethan Slater have an enchanting dance scene in the movie

Wicked actress Marissa Bode faced a scary incident while filming a dance scene with Ethan Slater.

"I did fall backward one of the times," Bode said of her dance in the Dancing Through Life number in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"It was really epic," she added, with Slater chiming in, "It was really quiet."

Despite the actress’ laughter after taking the tumble, the team was concerned about genuine injury.

"I was laughing a lot. Everyone else around me looked so concerned,"

"When anyone falls, it's the most terrifying thing," Slater noted. "But there was also something disconcerting about how much [Marissa was] laughing as it happened. We were like, 'That's got to mean that it's bad.'"

Bode however, loved the scary bits of shooting. She did multiple takes of the scene where Elphaba makes her fly though the air along with her wheelchair by accident.

"I am supposed to be scared in the scene itself," she shared. "And every time the camera would cut, immediately after just freaking out in the air, I was like, 'Let's run it back. Let's go again.' It was so much fun."

Slater noted: “Learning choreography is always a scary, challenging thing. Because it doesn't always feel super natural. But what was really nice about this time was that we had some time to work together and learn about our characters through the movement. It informed the rest of the movie in a lot of ways."