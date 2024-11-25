Mira Sorvino, Christopher Backus son's reaction to late grandpa's 'Goodfellas'

Mira Sorvino and Christopher Backus’ son has finally watched his grandpa’s iconic Goodfellas for the first time.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Backus shared their son Johnny’s reaction to Paul Sorvino’s performance in the film.

He told the outlet, “He’s playing baseball at Michigan, so he's adult enough to watch Goodfellas now.”

“One of the teammates was going to watch it. so he went over and watched it with him. And he was like, ‘I can't believe that's my grandpa,’” Backus added.

Mira’s father Paul passed away in 2022 at the age of 83. He played the role of Paulie in the iconic film alongside Rober DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta.

Additionally, Backus shared that Johnny also watched Santa Baby 2: [Christmas Maybe].

He revealed, “One that we used to watch with them — we haven't watched it in a few years — we haven't watched it since he passed, I don't think. But my kids used to love his movie, Santa Baby 2: [Christmas Maybe], in which he plays Santa Claus."

"They love that movie and we love to watch Grandpa as Santa,” Backus added.