Taylor Swift gets emotional at latest Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift fought back her tears after a recent performance during her concert in Toronto.

On Saturday night, the pop star performed on her song Champagne Problems, featured in Evermore album.

The Lover hitmaker was moved after receiving a standing ovation from the concertgoers at the Rogers Centre after her performance.

As per a video circulating on the internet, the 34-year-old singer shared her emotions, saying, "Toronto, we're at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my ..."

For the show, Swift donned a bright red gown with leaf-shaped cutouts all over her dress.

As the audience cheered, she went on to say, "This tour ... I don't even know what I’m saying anymore,' she explained as the audience continued to cheer, that was ... uh, I'm just having a bit of a moment so..."

"It's not even the last show! My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this,” she noted on her Eras Tour.

"And you've put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget," Swift said, concluding, "We've loved our time in Toronto, it's been so amazing. I love you guys. Thanks so much for that."